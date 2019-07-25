Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her next film Sadak 2 which is the sequel of 1991 film Sadak. Recently, the actor shared some pictures enjoying her time during the shoot of the film. Take a look at the pictures–

Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt is among the most stunning actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her acting and talent. After creating a buzz with films like Gully Boy and Kalank, Alia Bhatt has commenced the shoot for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 in Ooty. Recently, the actor shared some pictures on Instagram where is enjoying her time to the fullest on a swing. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen enjoying the joys of nature and is utilising her time playing in the garden.

Earlier to this, Alia Bhatt also shared some photos with mother Soni Razdan and her sweet sister Shaheen. Some days back, the actor also shared a picture of a clipboard on the first day of the shoot of Sadak 2.

Talking about the film, Sadak 2 is the sequel of 1991 film Sadak which also features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. In the film, Sanjay plays the role of Ravi and the film centres around his depression. Overall, the film is about love and loss and will hit the silver screens on July 10, 2020. Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Gushan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles.

Take a look at the pictures here–

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is also busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in lead roles. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens this December, but due to additional work of VFX, the director postponed the release date to 2020. Brahmastra is a superhero film which is the first planned trilogy.

After finishing the shoot for Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will collaborate for the first time with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bollywood star Salman Khan in their upcoming film Inshallah. Reports reveal that Inshallah will serve as a reunite for Bhansali and Khan after 2 decades and is among the highly anticipated films of the year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App