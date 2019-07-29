Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt recently posed with Mahesh Bhatt after wrapping up the first schedule of their upcoming film Sadak 2. The drama film is the remake of 1991 film Sadak that features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Sadak 2: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her Father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 in Ooty. Recently, the actor shared an emotional post for her father after wrapping up the schedule of their first film. After wrapping up the schedule, Pooja Bhatt shared a monochrome picture with Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt on Instagram. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen resting her head on her father’s shoulder with Pooja Bhatt.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wrapped up in a blanket, meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt is seen dressed in a jacket. Meanwhile, the director is sitting between the two in the frame. Talking about the drama, Sadak 2 also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Moreover, the film also marks as a comeback for Mahesh Bhatt as he will be taking up the director’s cap after 20 years after 1999 film Kartoos. The film is based on depression. The entire story is about love, redemption and loss. The film will hit the screens on July 10, 2020. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Gulshan Grover, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Priyanka Bose and Akshay Bose in supporting roles.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. After finishing up Brahmastra, the actor will then shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film is a romantic flick and will go on floors in the next year.

After finishing up the schedule for Brahmastra and Inshallah, the actor will then shoot for Karan Johar’s film Takht with stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

