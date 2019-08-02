Sadak 2: From revealing details about her life to shifting into her new house, the fourth video from the Alia Bhatt youtube channel is up! Take a look at Alia Bhatt sharing interesting details about her day inside!

Sadak 2: The versatile actor Alia Bhatt who loves to try new things from singing to now starting her youtube channel, about an hour back took to her official youtube page to share details about her morning routine during her Sadak 2 second schedule shoot in Ooty with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and many more stars.

Lying in bed in a bath robe makeup free, Alia Bhatt wishes her fans a very good morning and then takes her fans from her day to day activities. From lying in bed and making funny jokes such as what do I do as soon as I wake up in the morning? open my eyes (haha). Moreover, some interesting facts have come up abut the star in her youtube video as she told her fans that the one thing she doesn’t do is touch her phone to go through her social media pages as she gets lost and wastes a lot of time.

From cutting down her coffee intake to drinking hot lemon water in the morning to reading newspapers, Alia Bhatt reveals more about her day in an 8-minute long video. Alia loves to write and in this video, she showed her newest edition One Line A Day book where she writes one best thing which happened to her in the whole day. Life is full of memories and that whats Alia Bhatt goes by! Take a look at her fourth video from her youtube channel here:

Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt’s daughter in Sadak 2. The film focusses on a father-daughter relationship and will also star Aditya Roy Kapoor. The love story is being shot in Ooty at the moment and as per reprots, Alia Bhatt will be crooning a song or two for Bhatt production house. The movie is slated to release next year on July 10, 2020, and is touted to be one of the most anticipated films.

