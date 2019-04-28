Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her upcoming film Sadak 2 with Mahesh Bhatt. The actor revealed that she will work with her father as a director for the first time and it will not be easy. She also revealed that it was Sanjay Dutt who persuaded him to come back in direction after so many years.

Sadak 2: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her talent and skills. The hardworking actor last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank, which garnered a positive response from critics as well as fans. While discussing about her next venture Sadak 2 with her father Mahesh Bhatt, the actor revealed that even though she knows him as a father, working with him on the sets will altogether be a different game.

She further revealed that her father is silent in most of the things and she doesn’t know how will he be on the sets of the film. She further quoted that it was Sanjay Dutt who persuaded him again to handle the cap of direction. Reports reveal that Mahesh’s last film as a director was Kartoos in 1999.



In the interview, Alia Bhatt further revealed that Mahesh Bhatt is unpredictable as he has done the most unpredictable thing of directing the film after years. Talking about the film, Sadak 2 is a sequel to Sadak of 1991. Reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the original cast of the film will be back for the sequel.

Sadak 2 will narrate the story of Ravi and Pooja and will also include various new elements which will be added in the sequel with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 will hit the silver screens on March 25, 2020.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Some hours back, the director of the film announced that the release date of the film is postponed and the film will now hit the silver screens in 2020. Post to this, the actor will also appear with superstar Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah.

Meanwhile, the hardworking actor will also appear with Ajay Devgn in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. The film is one of the highly anticipated movies which will release next year.

