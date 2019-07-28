Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film Sadak 2. Sharing a photo from the sets with her father Mahesh Bhatt, Alia said that her old man has more energy than the whole crew combined.

It’s a schedule wrap for Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt’s film Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The team of Sadak 2 had been shooting for the film in Ooty since quite some time and it appears that it is finally time to part ways but only for a short while. On Sunday, July 28, Alia shared an adorable selfie with her father and Sadak 2 filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to announce the schedule wrap.

In the caption attached with the photo, Alia wrote that her old man has more energy than the whole crew combined. Stating that she loves him, Alia added, ‘until next time.’ With the photo, she has attached a shoefie in which she can be seen wearing plum velvet shoes.

Before this, Mahesh Bhatt had shared a photo of his daughters- Alia, Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt on Instagram. He wrote in the caption that sometimes we never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. On the first day of the shoot, Alia had shared a photo of clapboard and said that as she begins to shoot for the film, she feels like a tiny mouse who is trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain.

After Kalank’s debacle, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Sadak 2, Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Inshallah alongside Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

