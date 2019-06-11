Sadak 2: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to be seen in the sequel of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's film Sadak and reports say that the actor will once again go with no make-up look like her last film Raazi. Check out more details of Sadak 2 in this article.

Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt is all set to recreate the magic in her upcoming film Sadak 2, which is a sequel of her aunt Pooja Bhatt’s film Sadak. According to reports, Alia Bhatt’s look in the film has been finalised and it has been learnt that the makers have decided to go with a no make-up look for Alia. Earlier, Alia Bhatt has donned the no make up look in films like Highway, Udta Punjab and even in the film Raazi.

The makers have tried several looks on the actor after which they opted to go with no make-up look for her in the film. The Raazi actor has been roped in by producers and directors for some of the big films including Brahmastra, which shoot is going on in Varanasi at present. While she is swamped with the schedule of Brahmastra, the first schedule of the film also starring Sadak stars Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt has kick-started recently.

According to reports, a source has revealed that the film has a powerful story which demands Alia to do a lot of heavy lifting. The source further said that Alia will don the no make up look in the first schedule. Taking about the time taken by Alia to get ready for the first few days of shoot, the source revealed that she got ready in just 25 minutes which helped then speed up work and finish a lot more scenes expected before Alia left for her film Brahmastra.

Sadak 2 will be directed by her Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt and the film will mark the father-daughter duo’s first collaboration in the Bollywood industry. The film will also have Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead role.

