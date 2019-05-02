Sadak 2: The movie starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in key roles is slated to release this year on November 15, 2019. Sadak 2 is produced under the banners of Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios. Character details about Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt revelead inside.

Sadak 2: Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 has been making the headlines for a quite some time now and now to raise the excitement bar the makers have revealed some interesting character details from the multi starrer film. The movie which will star Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles is slated to release this year on November 15, 2019. As per reports, Alia Bhatt will play the role of a fake guru running an ashram and will be accompanied by Sanjay Dutt in this journey. Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt has started preparation for his role with Mahesh Bhatt sir and the shoot starts in a fortnight.

Earlier when filmmaker and director Mahesh Bhatt was contacted he told a leading daily that the movie Sadak 2 is a story about love, loss, and redemption. As it is already known to fans that Gulshan Kumar is playing a key role in the movie Sadak 2 so when asked whether he is a fake godman in the film, Mahesh Bhatt said no, he said that the role of that character will be played by a very important and great actor but Gulshan too plays a very important role in the movie.

Later when a question about the ‘Great Actor’ arose, Mahesh Bhatt replied that ket the actor sign the dotted line and et the ink dry on the contact and then and only then the name of the actor will be revealed. Till then the actor’s name is in the blinds. The movie will surely be one intriguing film with the actors and the plot being revealed by the makers.

The trio Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor have worked in a multi starrer, multi budget movie- Kalank this year only. The movie didn’t do quite well at the box office due to some reasons but managed to earn Rs 75 crores worldwide. The movie was set against the pre-independence era of the 1940s and was based on inter-caste marriage and Muslim Hindu riots.

