Sadak 2: Bollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta who is currently working on his latest movie with Alia Bhatt Sadak 2 appreciated the new age actor by calling her one of the finest actors of the entertainment industry. Sadak 2 is the sequel of 1991 Sadak being directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Sadak 2: Jisshu Sengupta will be seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2. Jisshu was last with Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. His latest movie Bornoporichoy- a Bengali thriller is running successfully at the box office currently. The actor has been critically acclaimed for giving a wonderful performance in movies like Piku and Mardaani. Jisshu will be seen playing the role of Alia Bhatt’s father in the movie.

As per reports, Alia and Jisshu have started shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. Jisshu expressed his views for his co-star in an interview. He said Alia is one of the finest actors of Bollywood and her acting skills are incredible. He also praised her for being passionate towards her work.

Sadak 2 is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. Mahesh Bhatt is directing a movie after almost two decades. This is the first time in his career that Mahesh will direct both daughters Pooja and Alia together. The movie is the sequel of 1991 film Sadak which featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was seen in multistarrer film Kalank and before Sadak 2 was shooting for her next release Bhrahmastra opposite rumored boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt has come a long way in her career beginning her career from Student Of The Year. The versatile actor has given many big hits like Raazi, Gully Boy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Highway, and Dear Zindagi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App