Sadak 2: On the occasion of Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday, the makers of the film Sadak have announced the sequel of the film. Marking the return of Mahesh Bhatt on the director's seat, Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared the annoucement of the film on her Instagram account.

As Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt takes great strides in her career, she is all set to collaborate with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the sequel of Sanjay Dutt’s hit film Sadak. To announce the commencement of Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Alia herself on her official Instagram handle, the actor shared a video that revealed the official logo of the film along with a glimpse of the original film. In the annoucement video, one can also hear Alia humming a soothing tune.

Speaking about the film to DNA, Mahesh Bhatt stated that he never thought he would hear the words -A Mahesh Bhatt film mentioned around him ever again. Whenever his daughter Alia would tell him to make a film, he would say that he is like an extinct volcano. But then suddenly, the volcano was rumbling again.

Revealing that the idea of coming up with Sadak 2 was of Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt stated that Sanjay came to her after an event in Delhi and asked why is Sadak 2 not happening to which she responded that it is not even hers, it is Mukesh Bhatt’s property. Listening to this, Sanjay insisted that she talk to her father and uncle and that’s how it all started.

On being quipped about working with her father Mahesh Bhatt yet again, Alia stated that whenever someone asked her this question, she felt a heaviness in her heart and stated that he would not direct and has told Alia about it time and again. However, with this, she did not know that she is putting out a great feeling into the universe. She added that she has had her two dreams come true at the same time, one being an actor and another being directed by her father.

With this, Aditya Roy Kapur stated that there were no two thoughts about joining the journey and he would have given his left arm to be a part of Sadak. He added that this is his second project with them and since the first project (Aashiqui 2) changed his life, he does not take this lightly and is honoured to be a part of it.

