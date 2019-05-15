Sadak 2: Mahesh Bhatt's superhit directorial Sadak 2 is going to be back with a second installment. The movie that was released in the year 1991 and took the box-office by a storm is going to be re-made in 2019. The sequel will not only be directed by Mahesh Bhatt but will also feature Alia Bhatt in a key role.

Sadak 2: Mahesh Bhatt’s superhit directorial Sadak 2 is going to be back with a second installment. The movie that was released in the year 1991 and took the box-office by a storm is going to be re-made in 2019. The sequel will not only be directed by Mahesh Bhatt but will also feature Alia Bhatt in a key role. This will mark the first collaboration of the Bhatt father-daughter. The movie has been the talk of the town for a long time. Adding to the buff created, a report says Makarand Deshpande will play a part in Sadak 2.

The sequel of the hit flick will not only feature Alia Bhatt but also Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who were the lead actors in 1991’s release. The reports say that Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 will have Makarand Deshpande as a godman. The movie is said to revolve around Alia Bhatt’s encounters with a godman, which will be played by Makarand.

Sources revealed to a reputed media firm that the role is gonna be a tough one and Makarand has already started participating in acting workshops for the same. Reports also say that a special look is being designed and prepared for him like Maharani, played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt-starrer Sadak.

The role is going to be strong yet interesting and will have many negative shades to offer. Not many of you might remember that Makarand Deshpande has already collaborated once with Mahesh Bhatt in the year 1993 for the film Sir. The actor is popular for his films in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam cinema and has also been featured in many Bollywood films. From Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Swades, Chameli, and Makdee, the actor has shown the best of his performances.

The movie is all set to go on floors on May 18 in Mumbai and is scheduled to hit the silver screens in March 2020.

