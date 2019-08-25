Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 has kick-started the filming of the movie. The entire cast and crew have been shooting in Mysore after completing the Ooty schedule. Being directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is the sequel of 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. This is the first time Alia, Pooja and their father Mahesh are working together in a film.
Recently, Pooja took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the movie which was being shot in Mysuru calling it a wrap-up. In the video, the crew can be seen packing up the shooting material in a van and are ready to leave for home.
Pooja wrote a long caption with the video expressing how she felt. The sequel also features Gulshan Grover, Makrand Deshpande and others in key roles. Director Mahesh Bhatt will direct a movie after 20 years with this movie. The drama film is being produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishesh Films.
Wrap/Unwrap.. and with that we ended a truly magnificent schedule for Sadak2 in Mysore! Can’t wait to be back on set! Each day pushed our limits,each day revealed something more to each of us. And long after the last trunk was packed and the last tempo sent on its way home,the fire @maheshfilm has ignited in all of us continues to blaze with fervour,passion & a desire to do even more! 🔥🙏🖤 #sadak2 #sadaktrue #endofschedule #mysore #sadak2diaries #whenworkisplay #andpushesyou #togiveyourbest #filmmakinglife #🖤
The idea is not to live forever, it is to create something that will.. #maheshbhatt #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #filmmaking #filmmakinglife #director #father #teacher #sage #architecture #architecturephotography #blackandwhitephotography #testoftime #🖤 @maheshfilm @visheshfilms #📷 @gary6913
Talking about the film, Sadak 2 is slated to release on 10 July 2020. Earlier, makers of the film decided to release the movie on 25 March 2020. The first teaser of the film was released on September 20 by Alia Bhatt on Instagram. Alia is working on her upcoming film Inshallah with Salman Khan being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.