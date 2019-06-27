Sadak 2: Even after 28 years Sanjay Dutt is still the first choice of director Mahesh Bhatt for the Sadak franchise. Sadak was a big turning point in Sanjay Dutt's career as he started getting critical acclaim after his breakthrough performance in Sadak and now with the second sequel in talks, the expectations are even higher.

Sanjay Dutt who is known for franchises like Vaastav and Munna Bhai has carved a unique place for himself and is one of the legends when it comes to franchises. Starting with franchises that began back in 2006 with‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanjay Dutt is returning with his Sadak director with the second installment of the same titled, Sadak 2 where the duo will be bringing back the magic for the audience.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has taken over the director’s chair, after a long time for the much-awaited sequel of his 1991 hit Sadak then starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The shooting of the film has already begun and the first day of the shoot was indeed an emotional one with the reunion of the two.

Though Sadak was a romantic thriller which revolved around a taxi driver and a woman forced into prostitution, the sequel will be a drama film which deals with the issue of depression and it talks more about love, loss, and redemption.

Apart from Sanjay and Pooja Bhatt, ‘Sadak 2’ also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. It also features Makrand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. This film marks the first association of Mahesh Bhatt with daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt together for their home production.

Apart from this blockbuster sequel, the power-packed superstar will have a very busy schedule this year as he has six movies in his kitty. After giving hits like Kalank his line-up includes movies like Panipat, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam.

