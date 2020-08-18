The release of Sadak 2 amid outrage against nepotism has proved disastrous. Ever since the announcement of the film, social media users have been making boycott calls in a bid to do justice to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans believe that there is a strong lobby in Bollywood, which promotes starkids at the expense of some of the talented outsiders. Looking at the public outrage against Sadak 2, it seems lead stars- Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt have also taken a step back.

After Sadak 2 trailer hit the headlines for garnering most ‘dislikes’, the film’s song Tum Se Hi is heading in the same direction. In just 2 days, Tum Se Hi has garnered 1 million dislikes, as compared to 240K likes. Crooned by Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose, the song explores Alia and Aditya’s on-screen chemistry.

In the comment section of the post, a fan has remarked that the names of the singers have been mentioned before actors and this rarely happens in Bollywood. Calling it a great success, the social media user added that the fight against powerful people is going in the right direction. Another has remarked that Sushant had once said that the industry will collapse one day and the day has finally arrived.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled under the banner of Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 will release on Disney + Hotstar on August 28. The film marks the first ever collaboration of Alia and her dad Mahesh Bhatt. Defending the film, Pooja Bhatt, who also features in Sadak 2, earlier tweeted, “Hate.Debate.Malign.Lie. Boy’coot’. Scoot. Unfriend.Trend. Over the top? Why not? Gotta do what it takes to be host with the most with a hot bot.”