The wait for the official trailer of Sadak 2 is finally over. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sadak 2 takes the story forward after almost 28 years of the original’s release. In the trailer, we meet Sanjay Dutt’s character (Ravi) who has lost meaning in his life after the death of love of his life Pooja.

One day, his life takes a dramatic turn after a young girl Aarya (Alia Bhatt) walks into his life and asks him to take her to Kailash. After all, she has booked his taxi. Aarya is is determined to bust fake gurus but why is it her mission and why does she want to go to Kailash is a mystery.

While Ravi is initially reluctant, he later agrees to take Aarya to Kailash. In their journey, they are joined by the only fun and easy going character, i.e Aarya’s boyfriend played by Aditya Roy Kapur. As the story progresses further, the story gets complex and intense as a godman claims that Aarya’s life is in danger and her killer would be none other than someone really close to her.

Aarya finds herself in trouble as she walks into a room with a rather intimidating message written on the wall, “Zinda Jala Denge.” How and why is Aarya’s life in danger is yet another mystery. Amidst all the high voltage drama, Ravi takes it upon himself to save Aarya’s life. When Aarya asks Ravi why is he saving her, after all she is just a passenger. He responds that he is answerable to the love of his life. What follows is action, introduction of more characters, twists and turns.

For Aditya Roy Kapur’s fans, there isn’t much on the platter. His character was limited to a few dialogues and romantic sequences. Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt run the show and very well so. Looking at the trailer, you want to know their story and deep diver into the sequence of events that change their lives. One thing that strikes the chord is Sadak 2’s music. We get a sneak peek of its original composition ‘Ishq Kamaal’ and it is rather impressive.

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled by Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 is slated for a digital release on Disney + Hotstar on August 28. Made for a big screen experience, Sadak 2 took the digital route in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and shutting down of theatres across the country. The film also comes amid reports that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and would be heading to US for treatment. Additionally, there has been a strong negative sentiment against Sadak 2’s release owing to debates around nepotism and film camps in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise.

