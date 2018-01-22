The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) took place on January 21, 2018, and it saw some great wins of the night. The night saw stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Mandy Moore, Gina Rodriguez, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling Brown and Yara Shahidi. The list of nominations saw some big names like The Big Sick, Mudbound, Call Me By Your Name, The Disaster Artists, Get Out and many more. The night was filled with memorable moments as the Times Up Movement and #MeToo kept flying high throughout the show.
Many of Golden Globes Award winners made highlights at The SAG as well: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Allison Janney (I, Tonya) in the supporting categories, Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Frances McDormand (Three Billboards) for lead actor and actress, and Three Billboards as top film. This Is Us ruled the television awards category getting the best drama series award and rightly so. Many of these titles are also anticipated to win the Oscars. Here is a complete list of the names that took the trophy home last night:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Wonder Woman
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy (The Crown)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy (Shameless)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Game of Thrones