The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) took place on January 21, 2018, and it saw some great wins of the night. The night saw stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Mandy Moore, Gina Rodriguez, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling Brown and Yara Shahidi. The list of nominations saw some big names like The Big Sick, Mudbound, Call Me By Your Name, The Disaster Artists, Get Out and many more. The night was filled with memorable moments as the Times Up Movement and #MeToo kept flying high throughout the show.

Many of Golden Globes Award winners made highlights at The SAG as well: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Allison Janney (I, Tonya) in the supporting categories, Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Frances McDormand (Three Billboards) for lead actor and actress, and Three Billboards as top film. This Is Us ruled the television awards category getting the best drama series award and rightly so. Many of these titles are also anticipated to win the Oscars. Here is a complete list of the names that took the trophy home last night: