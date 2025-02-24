The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, celebrated exceptional talent across both film and television. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony held on Sunday night was streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The ceremony saw a mix of newcomers and established stars taking home top honours, with ‘Conclave’ sweeping the film categories and ‘Shogun’ dominating television awards.

In the film realm, ‘Conclave’ took home the coveted Best Ensemble Cast award. Timothee Chalamet claimed the title of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’, while Demi Moore received Best Actress in a Leading Role for her powerful performance in ‘The Substance’.

SAG Awards 2025: Complete list of winners

CATEGORY WINNER Best movie ensemble Conclave Best female actor in a movie Demi Moore, The Substance Best actor in a movie Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Best supporting female actor in a movie Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez Best supporting actor in a movie Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Best movie stunt ensemble The Fall Guy Best TV comedy ensemble Only Murders in the Building Best TV drama ensemble Shōgun Best actor in a TV movie or limited series Colin Farrell, The Penguin