Tuesday, February 25, 2025
SAG Awards 2025: Complete List Of Winners

SAG Awards 2025: Complete List Of Winners

SAG Awards 2025: Complete List Of Winners

SAG Awards 2025 Complete List Of Winners


The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, celebrated exceptional talent across both film and television. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony held on Sunday night was streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The ceremony saw a mix of newcomers and established stars taking home top honours, with ‘Conclave’ sweeping the film categories and ‘Shogun’ dominating television awards.

In the film realm, ‘Conclave’ took home the coveted Best Ensemble Cast award. Timothee Chalamet claimed the title of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’, while Demi Moore received Best Actress in a Leading Role for her powerful performance in ‘The Substance’.

SAG Awards 2025: Complete list of winners

CATEGORY WINNER
Best movie ensemble Conclave
Best female actor in a movie Demi Moore, The Substance
Best actor in a movie Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Best supporting female actor in a movie Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best supporting actor in a movie Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best movie stunt ensemble The Fall Guy
Best TV comedy ensemble Only Murders in the Building
Best TV drama ensemble Shōgun
Best actor in a TV movie or limited series Colin Farrell, The Penguin

 

CATEGORY WINNER
Best female actor in a TV movie or limited series Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best actor in a TV comedy series Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best female actor in a TV comedy series Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor in a TV drama series Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Best female actor in a TV drama series Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best TV stunt ensemble Shōgun

 

 

 

