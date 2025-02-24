The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, celebrated exceptional talent across both film and television. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony held on Sunday night was streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
The ceremony saw a mix of newcomers and established stars taking home top honours, with ‘Conclave’ sweeping the film categories and ‘Shogun’ dominating television awards.
In the film realm, ‘Conclave’ took home the coveted Best Ensemble Cast award. Timothee Chalamet claimed the title of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’, while Demi Moore received Best Actress in a Leading Role for her powerful performance in ‘The Substance’.
SAG Awards 2025: Complete list of winners
|CATEGORY
|WINNER
|Best movie ensemble
|Conclave
|Best female actor in a movie
|Demi Moore, The Substance
|Best actor in a movie
|Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
|Best supporting female actor in a movie
|Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
|Best supporting actor in a movie
|Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
|Best movie stunt ensemble
|The Fall Guy
|Best TV comedy ensemble
|Only Murders in the Building
|Best TV drama ensemble
|Shōgun
|Best actor in a TV movie or limited series
|Colin Farrell, The Penguin
|CATEGORY
|WINNER
|Best female actor in a TV movie or limited series
|Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
|Best actor in a TV comedy series
|Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
|Best female actor in a TV comedy series
|Jean Smart, Hacks
|Best actor in a TV drama series
|Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
|Best female actor in a TV drama series
|Anna Sawai, Shōgun
|Best TV stunt ensemble
|Shōgun