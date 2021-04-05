Only those who dare to dream are capable of turning their dreams into reality. When it comes to following one’s passion, it requires having a vision in mind. A vision to stand apart and leave a mark in the industry. Sahaj Singh, a choreographer, director, and artist needs no introduction. He has truly made his dream come true as an artist and is a successful name in the entertainment industry today. Sticking to the important virtues like determination, commitment, and perseverance, he has built a successful career as a performer. Sahaj embarked on his journey as a dancer when he joined Shiamak Davar’s Institute of Performing Arts at the age of 14.

The performer wooed everyone and won millions of hearts by making his place in the finale of dance reality shows like ‘Dilse Nache India Wale’ and ‘Dance Premier League’. Moreover, he was among the top 6 finalists with Urban Singh Crew on ‘Dance Plus 2’. Well, he embodied Urban Singh Crew as the most remarkable dance group that has taken performing arts on an international level. At 24, Sahaj Singh flew high with his dreams when he launched ‘Urban Singh Crew’, the first dance crew in the world that symbolizes the harmonious amalgamation of traditional Indian values and the Western appreciation for modernity and novelty.

Sahaj was passionate and driven to be a performer since his early days of childhood. He started his career as a child artist and did around 20 advertisements and TV commercials for notable brands like Hyundai, Shell Engine Oil, Ranbaxy, Ties2families.com, Cheetos, Tuk 3 Juice, and Siyaram’s to name a few. Besides these early accomplishments, he did commercial ads for brands like Dolby IBM and Nokia and did some still shoots for brands like NIIT, Sony, ABP News, IFFCO Tokio among others. However, today Sahaj Singh goes synonymous with choreography and dancing by making an immense contribution to performing arts. The bundle of talent has had performed at the biggest award shows, thus making a place for himself among the best performers in India.

In an exemplary career, Sahaj Singh has had an opportunity to choreograph around 70 Punjabi songs. Some of his best works as a choreographer include Punjabi music videos like ‘Naah’, ‘Nikle Currant’, ‘Kya Baat Ay’, ‘Buzz’, ‘Jimmy Choo Choo’, ‘She Move It Like’, ‘Snapchat’, ‘Morni’, ‘Case Banda’, ‘Coka’ and the list goes on. His stint as a choreographer for Bollywood movies includes the names like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Jai Mummy Di’, ‘Bhangra Paa Le’, ‘Welcome To New York’ and many more. Interestingly, Sahaj’s acting debut happened with Sunny Kaushal’s film ‘Bhangra Paa Le’. In an extraordinary career, Sahaj Singh has undoubtedly worked with the best names from the industry and has proved that he is here to stay.

Apart from this, the well-established celebrities with whom he has been associated for work include Nora Fatehi, Diljit Dosanjh, Harrdy Sandhu, Badshah, Priyank Sharma, Adah Sharma, Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill, Guri, Aastha Gill, Urvashi Rautela, Sargun Mehta, Mika Singh, and many other names. “The idea is to bring dance to life. It is the only way to express yourself, and nothing gives me pleasure than bringing creativity in its purest form through dance”, quoted Sahaj. Following his passion, Sahaj Singh has truly brought his dreams to reality, and he is an inspiring figure to all the amateur dancers and performers who want to make it big in their career.