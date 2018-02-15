The third instalment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise staring Sanjay Dutt has been locked for release on July 27. In the photo, Sanjay Dutt is seen sitting with a gun in front of a table which has a couple of shot glasses. Tigmanshu Dhulia described the film as naughty, crispy and twisty, tweeted, ‘Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3-ek nayi shararat is releasing on July 27.'

Sanjay Dutt returns as the criminal in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and the look is precisely what you anticipate. The on-screen character was once viewed as a specialist at such parts and he doesn’t baffle with this one either. Looking serious, he is perched on a somewhat extravagant couch and turning away from the camera. Uncovering the principal look of Sanjay Dutt from the film, producers of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster have declared the release date for the film that likewise stars Chitrangada Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill. The film will hit theatres on July 27.

Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to release on the eve of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday: 27 July 2018… Produced by Rahul Mittra… Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia… Presented by Wave Cinemas… Here’s Sanju’s look from the movie.” The film is the third in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The first film, made in 2011, saw Randeep Hooda essaying the negative role while Irrfan Khan was roped in for the next one. Sanjay Dutt will now play the negative role in the third film that will also star Chitrangada.

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to release on the eve of Sanjay Dutt's birthday: 27 July 2018… Produced by Rahul Mittra… Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia… Presented by Wave Cinemas… Here's Sanju's look from the movie: pic.twitter.com/xuX0yC7EGC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2018

Earlier Sanjay Dutt has portrayed grey characters in the films like Khalnayak (1993), Vaastav (1999), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Agneepath (2012). He was seen playing a father in his last release Bhoomi alongside Aditi Rao Hydari which did not do that well at the box office. Dutt also has a movie based on his life coming out where Ranbir Kapoor will dawn on the role of Sanjay Dutt who has seen his share of underworld trouble and even served a jail sentence.