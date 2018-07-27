Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise starring Sanjay Dutt, Mahie Gill, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangada Singh is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is one of the much anticipated film of 2018 due as the movie stars Dutt who was last seen in Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. The movie stars Bollywood celebs like Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh, Deepak Tijori, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali, Imran Hasnee and Rishina Kandhari. Produced by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is made under the banners of JAR Pictures.

It is predicted that the movie will earn Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 crore on the opening day. Trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar was noted saying to Indian Express that despite being a franchise of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sanjay Dutt-starrer is likely to receive an average response at the box office. 

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates:

3:30pm: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster gets mixed reactions from fans. While some were happy with the songs, the scenes in the movie has disappointed the audience. 

