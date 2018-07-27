Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: The third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise makes a average start at the box office. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh, Deepak Tijori, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi. The movie will is expected to earn Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 crore on the opening day.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise starring Sanjay Dutt, Mahie Gill, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangada Singh is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is one of the much anticipated film of 2018 due as the movie stars Dutt who was last seen in Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. The movie stars Bollywood celebs like Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh, Deepak Tijori, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali, Imran Hasnee and Rishina Kandhari. Produced by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is made under the banners of JAR Pictures.

It is predicted that the movie will earn Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 crore on the opening day. Trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar was noted saying to Indian Express that despite being a franchise of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sanjay Dutt-starrer is likely to receive an average response at the box office.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates:

3:30pm: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster gets mixed reactions from fans. While some were happy with the songs, the scenes in the movie has disappointed the audience.

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 budget is more than 20 Crores. The dialogues are good but the film has opened to mixed reviews. Will the addition of #Sanju baba make the last part into a loss making venture? pic.twitter.com/D0cPW12cyF — Riya (@JokesDostiEtc) July 27, 2018

As expected #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 opens to dismal opening against #MissionImpossibleFallout. Well its nothing new since former was looking bland from Day 1. Casting #SanjayDutt was the biggest mistake since this franchise has been ruled by actors not stars. #EpicFail — Vivek Sharma (@TheVivekSharma) July 27, 2018

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 will have trouble in recovering it's production cost because #MissionImpossibleFallout is releasing in 4 languages.

50% of the screens will still be occupied by #Dhadak.

It's sad as I have always been a big fan of Tigmanshu Dhulia & this series#riyareviews pic.twitter.com/plrme5TXlU — Riya (@JokesDostiEtc) July 22, 2018

ALSO READ: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie release LIVE updates: Sanjay Dutt-starrer off to a slow start

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More