Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitangada Singh starrer- Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has been released and expected to collect a respectable amount on the opening day. The film is the 3rd instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series, helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra under the banner of JAR Pictures. Acter Deepak Tijori, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali, Imran Hasnee and Rishina Kandhari are playing the supporting characters in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

The movie has been released now and collected a respectable amount on the opening day. Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Omung Kumar’s film Bhoomi is playing a powerpack negative role in the film. Trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar is an interview said that despite being a franchise of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sanjay Dutt-starrer is likely to receive an average response at the box office.

Here are the LIVE updates of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection:

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 budget is more than 20 Crores. The dialogues are good but the film has opened to mixed reviews. Will the addition of #Sanju baba make the last part into a loss making venture? pic.twitter.com/D0cPW12cyF — Riya (@JokesDostiEtc) July 27, 2018

As expected #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 opens to dismal opening against #MissionImpossibleFallout. Well its nothing new since former was looking bland from Day 1. Casting #SanjayDutt was the biggest mistake since this franchise has been ruled by actors not stars. #EpicFail — Vivek Sharma (@TheVivekSharma) July 27, 2018

