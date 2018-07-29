Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitangada Singh starrer- Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has not got the much attention on the box office. The film is the 3rd instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series, helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra under the banner of JAR Pictures. Acter Deepak Tijori, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali, Imran Hasnee and Rishina Kandhari are playing the supporting characters in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: Sanjay Dutt starrer-Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has not received the much attention on the box office. The film feature Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitangada Singh along with Sanjay Dutt in the negative role. While actor Deepak Tijori, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali, Imran Hasnee and Rishina Kandhari are playing the supporting characters. The film is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra under the banner of JAR Pictures.

After Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan, the makers have put a bet on Sanjay Dutt but that has not created a much difference. Film expert Girish Johar said,“Despite being a franchise film and starring Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will be an average affair at the box office. The songs and the trailer of the film hint at only an average start.”

Here are the LIVE updates of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 3:

As expected #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 opens to dismal opening against #MissionImpossibleFallout. Well its nothing new since former was looking bland from Day 1. Casting #SanjayDutt was the biggest mistake since this franchise has been ruled by actors not stars. #EpicFail — Vivek Sharma (@TheVivekSharma) July 27, 2018

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 budget is more than 20 Crores. The dialogues are good but the film has opened to mixed reviews. Will the addition of #Sanju baba make the last part into a loss making venture? pic.twitter.com/D0cPW12cyF — Riya (@JokesDostiEtc) July 27, 2018

