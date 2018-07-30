Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 4: Sanjay Dutt-starrer third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is expected to give an average performance at box office. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 stars Bollywood celebs like Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh, Soha Ali Khan and Kabir Bedi.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh had a slow start at the box office on the opening weekend. Apart from Dutt, Deepak Tijori, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali, Imran Hasnee and Rishina Kandhari were seen playing the supporting roles in the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is made under the banners of JAR Pictures. Film critic Girish Johar was noted saying that despite being a franchise movie and Sanjay Dutt as the main protagonist, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will be an average at the box office.

Here are the LIVE updates of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 4:

08:00am: Praising Mahie Gill’s performance in the movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, one of the fans took to Twitter and wrote,

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review: Sanjay Dutt is stiff but Mahie Gill lends spark to a fading franchise pic.twitter.com/XpKvLARRaj — Googletwet (@Googletwet) July 27, 2018

Someone take me away! 🙄 — watching Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 at PVR Ecx Chankyapuri https://t.co/ZU1X0KhoTW — Dennis Nagpal (@dennisnagpal) July 29, 2018

All eyes on Housefull 4, Krrish 4, Dhoom 4, Golmaal 5 to take forward Bollywood franchises, even as Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 fails pic.twitter.com/PMUW9GTbb7 — manoj usdadia (@USDADIAManoj) July 28, 2018

07:30am: While most of the fans were left disappointed with the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, one of the fans took to Twitter to praise the moving by calling it a successful franchise.

Today I watched Saheb biwi aur gangster 3 and I really like it..it is a successful franchise 😀😁 — Anand Singh (@AnandSi42846049) July 29, 2018

"#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 is a bit of an underwhelmer, but not unwatchable — and the reason goes back to what the Randeep Hooda character said in Part 1: 'Is haveli ke sab log pagal hain.' Everyone’s delightfully bonkers"https://t.co/lKBZiPg9EK — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) July 29, 2018

07:00am: Well, undoubtedly the two beauties of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh always manages to set the theatre on fire.

Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh in the same movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, theaters should charge extra for AC to handle such hotness. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) July 22, 2018

