Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 5: With a disappointing start at the box office, Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh starrer third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise managed to earn 5.28 crore. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie was released on July 27, this year.

Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 had a slow and disappointing start at the box office on the first week. Deepak Tijori, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali, Imran Hasnee and Rishina Kandhari were seen playing the supporting roles in the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial was produced by Rahul Mittra. Released on July 27, this year, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is made under the banners of JAR Pictures. Apart from Sumit Kadel, film critic Girish Johar was also noted saying that despite being a franchise movie and Sanjay Dutt starring in the movie as a protagonist, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will be an average at the box office.

Here are the updates of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 5:

08:00am: Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his official Twitter account to share the first week box office collection of Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 First Weekend- ₹ 5.28 cr nett. DISASTER ! — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 30, 2018

One of my favourite franchise #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 is a complete washout, it didn't click has earlier series, but it is not a bad film,the entire onus of the disaster lies with @dirtigmanshu for the sketching weak plot and falling in trap of masala films leaving his own legacy — shanky (@shankarsilmula) July 30, 2018

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 is very poor at Box-office…earns ₹ 5.50 Cr approx… In Weekend… Fri 1.32 Cr, Sat 1.50 Cr, Sun 1.65 Cr. Total: ₹ 5.47 Cr. India biz. — Aniket Bhelle (@aniket_bhelle) July 30, 2018

07:30am: While most of the fans are disappointed with the plot of the movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, there were few fans who took to their Twitter account to praise the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise.

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 is good though fictional… @MahieGillOnline is hilariously wicked.. Himanshu balanced all characters… Esp @jimmysheirgill feudal lust for name fame.. — Farzi genius (@wimpy_genius) July 28, 2018

@rahulmittra13 The movie is amazing with amazing dialogues & impressive acting.The critics r scrutinising d movie without any reason.@dirtigmanshu #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 — Shailendra Rajak (@shail_rajak) July 27, 2018

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 review…waste of money & time very bad movie & screen play — Dhiraj (@DhirajshettyIn) July 27, 2018

