Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 6: So far the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has managed to earn Rs 4.40 crore at box office. The poor story plot of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill came as a disappointing performance for the audience.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh has managed to gross 5.28 crore at the box office in 6 days. The third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise was released on July 27, this year. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali, Zakir Hussain and Rishina Kandhari in the supporting roles. Made under the banners of JAR Pictures, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 was bankrolled by Rahul Mittra.

In spite of Sanjay Dutt, whose biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor was recently released and grossed 100 crore at the box office, failed to impress the audience with his work in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. According to the director of the movie, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster was made at the grander scale than any of the instalment but still, it couldn’t touch even the half of its budget which is Rs 10 crore.

Sanjay Dutt is currently shooting for the upcoming movie Panipat. The historical period drama, Panipat also stars Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bedi, Gaurav Sarode, Arjun Kapoor and Abdul Quadir Amin. Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat is scheduled to hit the theatres next year on December 6. Made under the banners of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Panipat is bankrolled by Sunita Gowariker

and Rohit Shelatka.

Apart from making a cameo in Total Dhamal and starring in Panipat, Sanjay Dutt will share the screen with Madhuri Dixit Nene after years. Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu and Hiten Tejwani starrer Kalank is helmed by Abhishek Varman. Made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kalank is written by Abhishek Varman, Shibani Bathija and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.

