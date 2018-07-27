Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office prediction: Sanjay Dutt's much-anticipated film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has finally hit the screens today on July 27, 2018. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra, the film is expected to collect Rs 2 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, also known as Khalnayak of Indian Film Industry, is back on the big screen in a negative role in his latest release Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra, the film marks the third instalment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series, with its first film released in 2011 and later in 2013. With a low to average response to the trailer and songs of the film, the film has only received 8-10% occupancy in morning shows.

According to early trade estimates, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is expected to earn Rs 2-3 crore at the box office. Speaking about the same, Film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that despite being a franchise film and Sanjay Dutt-starrer, the film is likely to receive an average response at the box office. As the trailer and songs of the film hint at an average response, he added that the film is likely to earn Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

With this, the film is likely to face competition from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak that had hit the screens on July 20. Dhadak, which marks the Bollywood debut of legendary actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, has zoomed past Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his official Twitter handle and tweeted that the film has collected a total collection of Rs 51.56 crore at the box office. Along with Sanjay Dutt, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh.

#Dhadak has a SOLID Week 1… Crosses ₹ 50 cr… Weekend 2 is crucial… Will the new releases [especially #MI6] affect its biz or will it stay strong?… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr, Thu 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 51.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018

