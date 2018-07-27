Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 celeb reaction LIVE updates: Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has hit the hit the screens today on July 27, 2018. In the film, Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of a gangster. The film marks the third instalment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise.

The Khalnayak of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt is back on the big screen to essay the role of a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 marks the third instalment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. The film, which promises to be bigger than its previous releases, stars Sanjay Dutt along with Jimmy Sheirgill reprising the role of Saheb and Mahie Gill reprising the role of Biwi in the film.

Along with Sanjay Dutt, Mahie Gill and Jimmy Sheirgill, Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh will also be seen essaying prominent roles in the film. According to early trade estimates, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which has hit the theatrical screens today on July 27, 2018, is expected to receive an average opening at the box office.

Check out celeb reviews of Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More