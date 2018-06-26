Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday released the first motion poster of his upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The film also stars, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, Mahie Gill. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is the third instalment of the franchise. The much-anticipated crime-thriller is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and will be backed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film will be presented by Raju Chadha.

The first motion poster of the much-anticipated Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, Mahie Gill has finally been unvieled by the makers of the film. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday took to social media site Twitter to share the first motion poster of the film and wrote that he who started his journey as a Khalnayak has now been graduated to a Gangster. The film also features Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori and Nafisa Ali in key roles and is slated to release on July 27 this year. While both Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill have been a part of the previous two parts, it will be the first time for Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangda Singh. In the previous part, Irrfan Khan played the role of the Gangster which is now being played by Sanjay Dutt.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 promises to be a bigger and much better film than the previous two parts with lots of drama, more thrills and twists every now and then. In the poster, Sanjay Dutt’s gangster swag is enough to slay the audience!

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Omung Kumar’s revenge-drama Bhoomi along with Aditi Rao Hydari but the film tanked at the box office.

Besides Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat. The film also features Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Sanjay has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Kalank, which has gone on floor. A biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s controversial life is soon to get released. Titled Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing Sanjay Dutt’s character on-screen.

