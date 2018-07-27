Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, also popularly known as Khalnayak of Indian Film Industry, is back on the big screen as a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Marking the third instalment in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra, the film has hit the screens on this Friday, July 27, 2018. As per the makers of the film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster promises to be bigger than the previous two release.
In a conversation with PTI, Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia stated that In Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the story has become bigger, the characters have matured, the haveli has improved and the class has improved.
Check out the LIVE updates of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie release here:
10:00 am: Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is off to a slow start as the film has received only 8-10% occupancy in the morning shows.
#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 opened with disastrous 8-10% occupancy in the morning shows across India. #MissionImpossibleFallout opens well.
— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 27, 2018