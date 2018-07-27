Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review: Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh has released today on July 27, 2018. As the film hits the theatrical screens, the Sanjay Dutt-starrer has failed to impress the film critics.

The Khalnayak of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt is back on the big screen to essay the role of a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Marking the third instalment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, the film has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Rahul Mittra. In the film, while Sanjay Dutt is seen playing the role of a gangster, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill are continuing their respective roles of Saheb and Biwi in the third part as well.

As the film hits the big screen today on July 27, the verdict of the film critics is finally out and it is not in the favour of the makers of the film. Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave the film 2 stars and wrote that Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is devoid of delirious energy, sly swerves and the melancholic core of the previous 2 franchises of the film and falls all to quickly into a mechanical rut.

In his review for Deccan Chronicle, Rohit Bhatnagar penned that the film is complex but not enjoyable and comes across as the weakest film of the franchise. He added that the film loses motive in the film every now and then.

Giving the film a total of 3.5 stars, Devesh Sharma wrote for Filmfare that Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is an earthy saga where the boundaries between the good and bad are almost non-existent, which is why the film might not be everybody’s cup of tea. Meanwhile, Nandini Ramnath in her review for Scroll wrote that in this game of thrones, the feudal lord never loses his crown.

