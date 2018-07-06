The new poster of Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan-starrer Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has been released. The poster features Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh. In the poster, we see Sanjay Dutt looking dapper as he holds a gun with a scary look in his eyes and Mahi Gill showing off her sexy back in a saree.

Jimmy, on the other hand, is seen giving tough looks as he is dressed as a politician and Chitrangada Singh is giving her seductive looks in a sexy purple saree. Sharing the poster, Sanjay Dutt revealed that this time, the game will be more dangerous and scary! The film, which is the third installment of the Tigmanshu Dhulia’s series, is slated to hit the silver screen on July 27 this year.

While Jimmy Shergill and Mahi Gill have been a part of the previous two films, it will be the first time when Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangada Singh will be showcasing thier badass avatar in this much-awaited thriller drama.

Directed and written by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film has been produced by Rahul Mittra. Soha Ali Khan, who was a part of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns will also be playing a key role in the film.

Besides Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s periodic drama Panipat which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

The first two films of the series were major blockbusters and it is being anticipated that even the third part will be a hit as the makers of the film promise to make it bigger and better.

