Punjabi star Mahie Gill is all set to entertain her huge fan followings with the upcoming movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Chitrangada Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali, Deepak Tijori, Imran Hasnee and Rishina Kandhari. Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial third instalment of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise will hit the theatres on July 27, 2018. The 42-year-old actor in an interview was noted saying that her being a part of Salman Khan’s movie didn’t work for her infact it backfired and affected her career.

