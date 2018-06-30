Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer LIVE updates: Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra, the much-awaited trailer of the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is finally out. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh will hit the screens on July 27.

As the audience continues to witness Sanjay Dutt’s life on-screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, the actor is all set to entertain the audience with his next big release titled Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra, the film marks the third instalment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series. Along with Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood actors like Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori and Nafisa Ali will also be seen in the film.

In the film, Sanjay Dutt will be making a comeback on the big screen in a negative role and will essay the role of a gangster in the film. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Mahi have essayed the role of Saheb and Biwi from the first instalment of the film. Backed with an intriguing story of betrayal, lust, greed and ambition, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 can be perfectly defined as a story of royal scandal.

Speaking about Chitrangada’s role in the film, Film producer Rahul Mittra told Mumbai Mirror that the diva essays the role of a woman who is madly in love and everything she does in the film is for love. The producer further revealed that Chitrangada has a special song sequence in the film as well for which she has rehearsed extensively. The song will have a very Pakeezahlike feel to it.

Chitrangada, who deems Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 as her big comeback in Bollywood, spoke about the film and told the daily that the game was never this vicious. With Sanjay Dutt as a part of the film, the audience will get to witness the wrath of a kingpin as the film has three times more intensity and rivalry than the previous 2 films.

The first instalment of the film, that hit the screens in 2011, starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles. In the second instalment of the film, Randeep Hooda was replaced with Irrfan Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The film will hit the screens on June 27.

Check out the LIVE updates of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer here:

1: 30 pm: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh released.

1:00pm: Scheduled to release at 1 pm, the trailer of the film featuring Sanjay Dutt as Gangster has not been released yet. The trailer will be out shortly.

