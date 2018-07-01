The trailer of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia was released on Friday, June 30. The almost 3-minute trailer is full of romance, action and inquisitiveness, the film will be dominated by superstar Sanjay Dutt. Apart from these leading actors, the audience will also see Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali and Deepak Tijori in the film.

After the massive hit of 1st 2 parts, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is back with its 3rd part, the film’s trailer has been making headlines which came out on Saturday, June 29. Superstar Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the film with a leading role as a gangster. The trailer came out a day after Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju film, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The 2 films might be a sign of good luck for Munna Bhai. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the audience will again see spelling star cast: Jimmy Shergill, Sanjay Dutt, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh in the film.

The almost 3-minute trailer opens with Jimmy Shergill’s monologue. Followed by a Mahie Gill, who is the ‘biwi’ with her bold looks. Besides, them, the film will be dominated by Sanju Baba and the sexy Chitrangada Singh

Apart from these leading actors, the audience will also see Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali and Deepak Tijori in the film. With guns, lust and beauty, the film is an amazing mixture of romance and action, just like the previous 2 parts of the film. As promised by Baba the film is surely going to be spicier than the previous parts.

The veteran Tv and film actor is surely going to add more spice in the film, who has not just mastered in Indian films and TV shows but has performed in Italy and Europe his popular Italian mini-series titled Sandokan.

