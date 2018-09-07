Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2: Indian film and TV actor Sahil Anand is all set to play the role of Anupam Sengupta (Nivedita's husband) in the reboot version of hit Indian TV series Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2. The daily soap Kasuati Zindagi Kay had made its first appearance on Star Plus in 2001 and soon became a popular TV show. The daily soap will once again hit Indian television with what can be termed as season 2 on September 25, 2018 on Star Plus. Being one of the hit Indian television series, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 will be having a refreshed cast in lead roles with Erica Jennifer Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu.

Sahil Anand will be playing the role of Anupam Sengupta in the reboot version of hit Indian TV series Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2

Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2: Popular hit Indian television series Kasuati Zindagi Kay will once again hit Indian TV screens with its season 2 titled Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2 on September 25, 2018 on Star Plus. The series will be a reboot to its previous season Kasuati Zindagi Kay, launched in 2001. Being one of the hit Indian television series, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 will be having a refreshed cast with Erica Jennifer Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Sahil Anand as Anupam Sengupta (Nivedita’s husband). Makers of the programme expect that Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2 will also get the same popularity and success which was enjoyed during its season 1.

Who is Sahil Anand?

Born on January 1, 1989 to Ashok Anand and Anju Anand in Chandigarh, Indian film and television actor Sahil Anand has been best know for his performance in films like Student of the Year and Babloo Happy Hai. He was also the part of reality TV shows including MTV Roadies (season 4) and later in Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. Sahil Anand will now be playing the role of Nivedita’s husband Anupam Sengupta in Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2 whose premier is scheduled to take place on September 25, 2018. Talking about his relationship, according to reports, Sahil is dating her rumoured girlfriend Rajneet Monga, who works in a corporate firm.

Apart from being a part of films like Student Of The Year, Sahil has also worked in movies including Bang Bang Bangkok, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, and Love Day – Pyaar Ka Din. He has also worked in Television series like Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Rang Badalti Odhani, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Nayi Umeed – Roshni and reality TV shows MTV Roadies 4, MTV Splitsvilla 1 and Bigg Boss 10.

Take a look at photos posted by the actor on his Instagram page

