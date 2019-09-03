French filmmaker Jerome Salle has accused the makers of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer of copying the movie from his French movie Largo Winch.

A French filmmaker named Jerome Salle has claimed that the makers of Telugu superstar Prabhas-starrer Saaho have copied his French action-thriller titled Largo Winch. Soon after social media users started interacting with Jerome Salle and discussed the similarities between Saaho and Largo Winch, the director wrote that he has quite a promising career in Indian cinema.

Jerome Salle further added that if Indian filmmakers want to steal his work, they should do it properly. However, it is not the first time that Jerome Salle has claimed that an Indian filmmaker has stolen or copied his work.

Earlier, he claimed that Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas’s movie Agnyaathavaasi was a copy of his movie Largo Winch. Talking about Indian directors stealing his work, Jerome Salle wrote on Twitter that if Telugu filmmakers want to copy his work then they should do it correctly at least.

It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0 — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019

He also said that Saaho worse than the previous movie which was a copy of his French film Largo Winch. This is not the first time that Saaho and its makers have landed up in trouble for copying Hollywood content. Earlier, the makers of Saaho were accused of copying their movie poster from that of Hollywood movie Blade Runner 2049 by Ryan Gosling.

I think I have a promising career in India. https://t.co/XAiERdgUCF — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) August 30, 2019

Saaho was one of the most anticipated movies of this year which was released worldwide on August 30. The film stars Baahubali fams Prabhas and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Sujeeth and has been produced under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar.

Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles. Saaho opened to negative reviews on August 30 but has managed to have a steady run at the box office in the opening weekend.

Saaho has been made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore and is said to be one of the most expensive Bollywood movies so far. Although there were high expectations from this film as Prabhas returned to the silver screen after 2 long years and given that his previous movie Baahubali was one of the biggest films of the decade.

Let us see what the makers of Saaho have to say about French filmmaker Jerome Salle’s claims. Saaho recieved bad reviews from both fans as well as critics. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie unbearable.

