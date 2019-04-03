Sai Pallavi photos: Having made a mark in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry, Actor Sai Pallavi has welcomed Vishu earlier this week. The actor recently shared a couple of photos on her official social media handles in which she can be seen donning a traditional Kerala Kasava sari.

Sai Pallavi photos: Despite being just a few films old, Actor Sai Pallavi has carved a space for herself in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry with her impressive acting skills and on-screen personality. As Kerala gears to welcome the Hindu festival of Vishu, Sai Pallavi surprised her fans as she welcomed the festival early this year with her latest photoshoot. Donning a traditional Kerala Kasavu sari, the 26-year-old actor tug everyone’s heartstrings and is taking social media by storm.

An ivory sari with a statement golden border, Sai Pallavi accessorised her look with a maang tika, gold earrings, matching bangles and gold anklets. Opting for a no-makeup look, Sai Pallavi tied her hair in a bun and opted for gajras. As the actor poses for the photoshoot at an outdoor location, she looks ethereal. Needless to say, her pictures are a treat for the eyes.

Vishu comes early this year ♥️

PC: Appollo foxx pic.twitter.com/UnQkN1FqFR — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) March 31, 2019

Bowled by her beauty, social media users have flooded the comment section with praises and compliments. The photos going viral on social media are a testament of Sai Pallavi’s massive fanbase and huge popularity. Have a look at how tweeple are reacting to Sai Pallavi’s stunning photos:

Having made a mark in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry, Actor Sai Pallavi rose to fame with her performance in Malayalam film Prenam. For this film, she won the filmfare award for Best female debut- South. Post this, the actor was seen in Kali opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She later made her Telugu and Tamil debut with Fidaa and Diya respectively in the year 2017-18. Recenly, the actor shared the screen space with Dhanush in Maari 2. Released on December 21, 2018, Maari 2, which is a sequel of 2015 film Maari, received mixed reviews.

After Maari 2, Sai Pallavi will be seen in the upcoming film Athiran alongside Fahadh Faasil. Tentatively slated for a theatrical release this month, the film has been helmed by debutante director Vivek. With this, the actor has also been roped in for political thriller NGK: Nandha Gopalan Kumaran that will release on May 31, 2019. The film also stars Suriya, Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

