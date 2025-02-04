Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who Fooled You

Sai Pallavi will soon be seen in Thandel, starring alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film is set to release in theaters on February 7.

During a recent event for Thandel in Hyderabad, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared an interesting revelation about casting for Arjun Reddy. He stated that Sai Pallavi was his first choice for the female lead.

However, he was informed by someone claiming to be her manager that she would not wear sleeveless outfits. As a result, he decided to cast Shalini Pandey instead.

Sai Pallavi Reacts to Vanga’s Statement

Shortly after Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s statement went viral, Sai Pallavi addressed the claim in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). The actress clarified that she never had a manager and was unaware of who misrepresented her.

“I did not have a manager, and I do not know who fooled you by pretending to be one,” Sai Pallavi stated. She went on to praise Arjun Reddy, calling it a “beautiful movie” and applauded the performances of Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda.

Despite not being a part of Arjun Reddy, Sai Pallavi expressed admiration for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial approach. She commended him for staying true to his vision despite external influences.

“In a world where people often change to fit into spaces for fame and opportunities, Vanga remains unapologetically himself. It is refreshing to see someone who stays true to their beliefs both on and off-screen,” she remarked.

Sai Pallavi’s Upcoming Film ‘Thandel’

Sai Pallavi will soon be seen in Thandel, starring alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film is set to release in theaters on February 7.

Her last appearance was in Sivakarthikeyan, where she played a Malayali character from Trivandrum. However, some critics pointed out that her Malayalam pronunciation could have been more refined, despite her strong emotional performance.

With Thandel gearing up for release, fans are excited to see Sai Pallavi in yet another compelling role. Meanwhile, her clarification on Arjun Reddy puts to rest any misconceptions about her decision regarding the film.