Taimur Ali Khan, India’s most obsessed kid, might soon make his debut into the entertainment industry via advertisements. If reports are be believed, the Baazar actor Saif Ali Khan is now planning to encash his son’s unchallenged popularity. Well, Saif’s idea to monetise Taimur Ali Khan’s popularity is not a sudden thing, reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan had repeatedly been asked by his film producers to rope-in his son Taimur Khan for marketing purposes. While father Saif Ali Khan is pretty adamant in monetising son Taimur, mother Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t seem to be excited about the idea at all.

In an interview during Baazar promotions, Saif said almost all the producers he has worked with in recent times have jokingly asked if they can use Taimur. He said that some wanted to put rubber bands on his head much like Saif’s character in Kaalakaandi. He added that in Hunter the producers wanted to put a wif on this innocent boy. While papa Saif Ali Khan is keen on monetising Taimur’s popularity, momma Kareena doesn’t seem excited about the plans.

During an interview, Saif revealed that after he shared his idea with Kareena Kapoor Khan, she scolded him and asked him to not to be cheap. She further told Saif that he cannot sell their son. Divern by the idea, Saif told Kareena that since Taimur is already ruling the internet, he might make some money out of it too. The Sacred Games star said that he will be using to the platform to ask if anyone wants him for a nappy ad or something. He jokingly added that he will be happy to bring Taimur on the screen for a reasonable… err very expensive price.

