Saif Ali Khan on Monday has announced his autobiography, which will hit the shelves in October 2021. The actor was recently seen in films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Joining a string of actors, Saif Ali Khan on Monday announced his autobiography, which will be hitting the shelves in October 2021. Backed by HarperCollins India, the autobiography will trace Saif’s various highs and lows along with touching upon his personal and professional life. In a statement, the publisher said that the autobiography would be a no-holds barred account with Saif. It will be reflective, cheeky and fun.

On his decision to encapsulate his journey and more in the autobiography, Saif said that there are so many things that have changed and get lost with time if we don’t record them. He felt that it would be nice to look back, remember and record. Calling it quite a ‘selfish endeavour’, Saif expressed that it has been funny and moving. He, however, hopes that others enjoy the book too.

Despite hailing from a ‘royal’ family, being the son of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif has carved his own space in the Hindi film industry. He made his acting debut with Yash Chopra’s film Parampara but rose to fame with films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Parineeta, Love Aaj Kal, Race among many others.

After facing a slump in his career between 2011-2015, Saif became one of the first actors to venture into the digital space with Netflix Original Sacred Games, wherein he surprised one and all with his performance as Sartaj Singh.

On the personal front, Saif has 2 kids, i.e Sara and Ibrahim with his first wife Amrita Singh. Post their separation, Saif married Kareena Kapoor with whom he has a baby boy named Taimur, who is no less than a social media sensation. The couple is now expecting their second baby.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor has had one hell of a roller coaster journey, which would surely make an interesting read!

