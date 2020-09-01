Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are collaborating for the first time in 'Bhoot Police'. The film is expected to roll in December, later this year.

Saif Ali Khan’s next movie has been announced and we will see him feature alongside Arjun Kapoor.Titled Bhoot Police, the horror-comedy venture is directed by Pavan Kirpalani ,also the director of Phobia, Ragini MMS will release in December 2020. Seems like the makers want to sit out the pandemic and release the movie in theaters instead of an OTT premiere directly.This is the first time that Saif and Arjun are coming together for a project.

Speaking about his upcoming movie, the director said, “Rameshji, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid for everyone to experience the thrills and laughs on the big screen. I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film. We are gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year.”

As per reports, Arjun and Saif will be playing ghost hunters in Bhoot Police. The venture has been dubbed by the director as a spooky ‘adventure comedy’ and ‘crazy entertainer’. The director added that both Arjun and Saif will be bring in their respective comedy styles into the movie.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao 36th birthday: Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others extend wishes

Arjun is waiting for the release of his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film has been delayed numerous times due to the pandemic. It was scheduled to release on March 20.Meanwhile, Saif has announced that he is expecting his second baby with Kareena.

ALSO READ: SSR death probe: Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu, Hina Khan call for #JusticeForRheaChakaborty