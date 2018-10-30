Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh-starrer Baazaar, which was released on October 26 this year, has been performing decently at the box office. Talking about the film and his role, Saif Ali Khan told a leading daily that Baazaar was a huge risk that he took and now that the film is doing well, he is happy that the risk paid off well.

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh-starrer Baazaar, which was released on October 26 this year, has been performing decently at the box office. Talking about the film and his role, Saif Ali Khan told a leading daily that Baazaar was a huge risk that he took and now that the film is doing well, he is happy that the risk paid off well. Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the role of a middle-class boy who later becomes the king of the stock market and knows only business and how to make money, said that his role in the film was very challenging and there are several reasons for that.

He further added that he was playing a grey character in Baazaar which made it more difficult and challenging. He also said that he had to explore and know about the stock market in detail in order to do full justice to his role. Baazaar has been helmed by Gauravv K. Chawla and has been backed by Nikkhil Advani and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Baazaar also stars Rohan Mehra in a key role. The film, which was released on October 26 has earned Rs 13 crore by far and is expected to show growth in this week.

According to media reports, Baazaar has been partially inspired by Hollywood blockbuster Wall Street. The film is also getting critical acclaim. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix original web-series Sacred Games and was highly praised for his phenomenal performance in the web-series where he played the role of a Sikh police inspector names Sartaj Singh.

