Love Aaj Kal actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Recently, the actor opened up about his birthday celebrations with his family. The talented actor revealed that he will celebrate his birthday with his friends at Windsor, England. Read the details below–

Saif Ali Khan is counted amongst the most talented actors who leaves no chance of impressing the fans with his talent and skill. The hardworking actor is currently celebrating his birthday in England with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. From the last few months, the actor is in England, shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman with Alaia F. Recently, reports revealed that Bollywood actor Tabu has also been roped in the film.

Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed about his birthday plans. Saif said that he with his family will celebrate his birthday at an ancient house in Windsor and will organize an intimate dinner with his friends. He also said that earlier he used to think that his house in Windsor is haunted but now he is in love with the place and likes to spend time there. He also said that he will cook good food, drink a little and narrate ghost stories with his family and friends.

Recently, Saif’s playful video with his son Taimur is also making rounds on the Internet. In the video, Saif Ali Khan can be seen kissing Taimur’s cheek, playing with each other in a park.

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he wrapped up the schedule for his upcoming film–Jawaani Jaaneman in just 43 days. He further said that as a producer it was a proud moment for the entire team as the shoot was completed 2 days earlier. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be portraying a different look and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia will do her debut with Bollywood actor Tabu.

On the occasion of Saif’s birthday, the makers of Laal Kaptaan revealed the first look teaser of the film where Saif Ali Khan is seen in a Naga Sadhu’s character. By applying ashes on his face, Saif Ali Khan is killing in the teaser of the film. The period drama film will hit the theatres on October 11.

