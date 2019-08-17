A picture from Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration from London is currently making rounds on the Internet. In the photo, Saif is seen cutting the cake meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is posing with an ear to ear smile. Have a look

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is among the most talented stars who leave no stone unturned to prove himself well on-screens. Recently, the actor celebrated his birthday with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in London. Recently, a private picture of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration is making rounds on social media.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan can be seen cutting a chocolate cake with his wife Kareena. The duo can be seen in casuals meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is spotted posing with an ear to ear smile. Some days back, the actor opened up about his birthday plan and revealed that he wanted to celebrate his birthday in a closed affair with his family and close friends.

He said that he wanted to celebrate his birthday– cooking food, drinking and sharing ghost stories at his house in Windsor with his family and friends

Take a look at the lovely picture–

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has just finished shooting for his next project titled Jawaani Jaaneman with Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniture and Tabu in London. It is a family film, which is helmed by Nitin Kakkar and will hit the screens on November 29.

On the occasion of the talented actor’s birthday, the makers of Saif’s upcoming film also released the first look teaser from his film titled Laal Kaptaan. In the teaser, Saif Ali Khan looks intense in the character of Naga Sadhu’s role. With tensed eyes and putting ashes on his face, Saif Ali Khan in the teaser showcased that the film will not narrate any regular story.

