Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: To be born to the great cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the renowned actress, Sharmila Tagore, may have seemed like the ideal combination that would lead to an effortless life. However, the path followed by Saif Ali Khan to Bollywood has not been quite what one would expect from his illustrious last name.

As Saif turns 56 today, we take a look at some interesting details about his childhood days, which include the fact that despite coming from an affluent background, he always had very little pocket money, went through a rebellious streak that put him in his parents’ “black books”, and also missed out on his first Bollywood film!

Born Into Privilege, But Saif Says There Was No Endless Pocket Money

Saif has never refuted that he has grown up privileged. However, what he has refused is that his birth into the Pataudi clan entitled him to all the wealth at once.

Speaking in a previous interview, the actor said that his parents had not provided him with extra pocket money than what an average child could get and that his upbringing was relatively normal when it came to finances. The actor has also mentioned that his father made sure that he does not just rely on his inheritance. It especially became obvious when Saif returned from England, where he studied at Winchester College.

Before making it big in Bollywood, the actor worked briefly in an advertising agency in Delhi. As per an India Today profile, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi ensured that his son takes the DTC bus to go to work and provided him with Rs 200 as weekly pocket money. Considering the fact that he has been a prince throughout his public life, it was anything but an extravagant start.

Delhi Parties Put Saif In His Parents’ ‘Black Books’

The early years of Saif were marked by his rebel streak too. Saif was supposed to go to Winchester and Oxford or some other prestigious university according to his parents’ expectations. This didn’t happen.

In retrospect, the young Saif found out that his partying in Delhi, especially at Ghungroo, had gotten him in the black books of his parents. Much more worrisome than that was the fact that he hadn’t quite decided on what he wanted to do with his life yet. Films helped him with that decision.

An offer from filmmaker Anand Mahendroo encouraged Saif to think about shifting to Mumbai and becoming an actor. Though this particular film never came through, Saif was now interested in Bollywood. Being the son of Sharmila Tagore didn’t ensure him an easy entry into the industry either.

Why Was Saif Ali Khan Removed From His First Film?

Prior to the release of Parampara, which featured Saif for the first time in 1993, he was slated to appear alongside Kajol in a film directed by Rahul Rawail called “Bekhudi”. Saif had actually shot a few scenes of the film before getting replaced by Kamal Sadanah.

However, some years down the road, Saif gave an intriguing explanation of what went on in that era. In his statement, Saif said Rawail told him to pick either his then-girlfriend or the film. Saif referred to it as a “moral dilemma,” adding that he was eventually replaced due to that. He also remembered that at that time there were rumours about how he was unprofessional or used to show up to shoot drunk.

There is, nevertheless, another story to tell here. Rawail denied ever telling Saif to give up his girlfriend, claiming instead that Saif was removed from the film for being irresponsible.

From Second Leads To Finding His Own Bollywood Identity

The loss of Bekhudi was not the end of Saif’s career in Bollywood, he went on to debut with Parampara and achieve success with films like Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari. But stardom in no way became his destiny overnight.

In interviews, Saif has candidly spoken about working in the roles of second and third lead and going through periods where his performances failed to get him noticed. Much of the 1990s, he says, was actually spent in learning and figuring things out before moving ahead in a new direction. Films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta and Omkara finally helped in forging his own identity.

And perhaps that is what makes the initial years of Saif’s life more intriguing. The man whom Bollywood would later refer to as its “Nawab” was born into one of the most popular families of India, but the journey that eventually took him to the top had more than its fair share of detours, parental disapproval, missed chances and learning experiences.

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