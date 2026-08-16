LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born into the famous Pataudi family, Saif once lived on Rs 200 weekly pocket money and was later dropped from the film that was supposed to mark his Bollywood debut.

Saif Ali Khan’, Image Credits- Instagram
Saif Ali Khan’, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 11:48 IST

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: To be born to the great cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the renowned actress, Sharmila Tagore, may have seemed like the ideal combination that would lead to an effortless life. However, the path followed by Saif Ali Khan to Bollywood has not been quite what one would expect from his illustrious last name.

As Saif turns 56 today, we take a look at some interesting details about his childhood days, which include the fact that despite coming from an affluent background, he always had very little pocket money, went through a rebellious streak that put him in his parents’ “black books”, and also missed out on his first Bollywood film!

You Might Be Interested In

Born Into Privilege, But Saif Says There Was No Endless Pocket Money

Saif has never refuted that he has grown up privileged. However, what he has refused is that his birth into the Pataudi clan entitled him to all the wealth at once.

Speaking in a previous interview, the actor said that his parents had not provided him with extra pocket money than what an average child could get and that his upbringing was relatively normal when it came to finances. The actor has also mentioned that his father made sure that he does not just rely on his inheritance. It especially became obvious when Saif returned from England, where he studied at Winchester College.

Before making it big in Bollywood, the actor worked briefly in an advertising agency in Delhi. As per an India Today profile, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi ensured that his son takes the DTC bus to go to work and provided him with Rs 200 as weekly pocket money. Considering the fact that he has been a prince throughout his public life, it was anything but an extravagant start.

Delhi Parties Put Saif In His Parents’ ‘Black Books’

The early years of Saif were marked by his rebel streak too. Saif was supposed to go to Winchester and Oxford or some other prestigious university according to his parents’ expectations. This didn’t happen.

In retrospect, the young Saif found out that his partying in Delhi, especially at Ghungroo, had gotten him in the black books of his parents. Much more worrisome than that was the fact that he hadn’t quite decided on what he wanted to do with his life yet. Films helped him with that decision.

An offer from filmmaker Anand Mahendroo encouraged Saif to think about shifting to Mumbai and becoming an actor. Though this particular film never came through, Saif was now interested in Bollywood. Being the son of Sharmila Tagore didn’t ensure him an easy entry into the industry either.

Why Was Saif Ali Khan Removed From His First Film?

Prior to the release of Parampara, which featured Saif for the first time in 1993, he was slated to appear alongside Kajol in a film directed by Rahul Rawail called “Bekhudi”. Saif had actually shot a few scenes of the film before getting replaced by Kamal Sadanah.

However, some years down the road, Saif gave an intriguing explanation of what went on in that era. In his statement, Saif said Rawail told him to pick either his then-girlfriend or the film. Saif referred to it as a “moral dilemma,” adding that he was eventually replaced due to that. He also remembered that at that time there were rumours about how he was unprofessional or used to show up to shoot drunk.

There is, nevertheless, another story to tell here. Rawail denied ever telling Saif to give up his girlfriend, claiming instead that Saif was removed from the film for being irresponsible.

From Second Leads To Finding His Own Bollywood Identity

The loss of Bekhudi was not the end of Saif’s career in Bollywood, he went on to debut with Parampara and achieve success with films like Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari. But stardom in no way became his destiny overnight.

In interviews, Saif has candidly spoken about working in the roles of second and third lead and going through periods where his performances failed to get him noticed. Much of the 1990s, he says, was actually spent in learning and figuring things out before moving ahead in a new direction. Films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta and Omkara finally helped in forging his own identity.

And perhaps that is what makes the initial years of Saif’s life more intriguing. The man whom Bollywood would later refer to as its “Nawab” was born into one of the most popular families of India, but the journey that eventually took him to the top had more than its fair share of detours, parental disapproval, missed chances and learning experiences.

ALSO READ: Why Are Taimur And Jeh Scared? Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He Tells His Sons About War And The Indian Army

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story
Tags: Saif Ali Khan

RELATED News

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Get Maharashtra FDA Notices Over Vimal Ads; What Trouble Could They Face?

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?

Why Are Taimur And Jeh Scared? Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He Tells His Sons About War And The Indian Army

Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s Partition Drama Opens At Rs 5.75 Crore, Trails Awarapan 2 By A Wide Margin

LATEST NEWS

UFC 330 Payouts Revealed: Islam Makhachev’s Massive Earnings, Ian Machado Garry, Mackenzie Dern And Jalin Turner Payouts

PV Sindhu Excited As India Hosts BWF World Championship After 17 Years

Mahad MIDC Gas Leak: What Happened Inside Indo Amines That Left One Worker Dead?

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener Against England In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: Community Shield Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia’s PCT Plunges From 87.50% to 77.78% After Bangladesh Defeat | Check Updated Standings

AUS vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Australia by 9 Wickets, Register First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil | Full Scorecard

Rs 1 Crore Kill Threat To Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam Man Arrested, 3 Others Held

US Open 2026: Will Novak Djokovic Play? Serbian Legend Reveals Massive Health Update After Cincinnati Open Defeat

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story
Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story
Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story
Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Born A ‘Nawab’ But Got Rs 200 A Week, Lost His Debut Film Over A Girlfriend — His Untold Story

QUICK LINKS