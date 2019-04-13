Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently lashed out at the paparazzi for clicking Taimur Ali Khan's photos. Reacting to the bright flashlights and frenzy among the paparazzi, Saif told them to stop otherwise the child will go blind. Taimur is just 2 years old but he is undoubtedly an Internet sensation.

The little nawab of Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan has been paparazzi’s favourite ever since his birth. Even though the star kid is just 2 years old, his popularity surpasses some of the celebrities. It is because of this fan-frenzy that Taimur gets clicked by the paparazzi every time he steps out of his home. Recently, Taimur was accompanying his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. On being flashed by camera lights, Saif lashed out at camerapersons.

The concerned father told them to stop and added that the child will go blind. When the Pataudi family was insisted to pose for the paparazzi, Saif responded that if you want to click photos, you do it but it is weird to pose. In the photos, the adorable duo was twinning in denim. While Saif looked dapper in a t-shirt paired with denim, Kareena looked every bit of chic in a pink formal shirt paired with denim bell bottoms, a handbag and sunglasses. Taimur, on the other hand, was dressed in denim overalls and a cute red hat.

Recent speculations suggest that Taimur will be making an appearance in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film Good News. Speaking about the same, a source close to a daily said that Taimur will have a 10-minute cameo in Good News. Sharing the frame with his mom Kareena and Akshay Kumar, Taimur has already shot for 2 scenes. Earlier, Kiara Advani, who will also be seen in Good News, shared a video from sets in which she could be seen playing with the little muchkin.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn, Jawani Jaaneman and the sequel of Sacred Games. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More