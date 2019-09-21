Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will not be a part of YRF's latest film Bunty Aur Babli. It was said that earlier, Saif agreed to do the role but later walked out of the film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the main lead.

Saif Ali Khan starrer web show titled Sacred Games has been nominated for International Emmy Awards 2019. The actor is currently celebrating wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday in Pataudi Palace and photos from the birthday celebration are getting viral on social media. A few days back it was reported that Saif was approached for the sequel of Bunty Aur Bubli 2 and the actor was considering joining the film but as per latest reports Saif has denied to be a part of the film.

Saif has been part of many Yash Raj Film like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum and the films turned out to be superhit and collected good money at the box office. But the actor did not work with them after Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Roadside Romeo which were released in 2008. However, Saif was approached for the sequel and now after saying yes he walked out of the film.

The sequel will be directed by Varun V Sharma. YRF also approached Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan for the part but both of them refused to do the film. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been signed for the male lead and for female lead newcomer Sharvari Wagh has been finalised.

The first part- Bunty Aur Babli was released in 2005 and was directed by Shaad Ali. The comedy-drama was a big hit and featured Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The sequel was supposed to go on floor but after Saif walked out of the film, makers are searching for a suitable replacement.

