Saif Ali Khan starrer web show titled Sacred Games has been nominated for International Emmy Awards 2019. The actor is currently celebrating wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday in Pataudi Palace and photos from the birthday celebration are getting viral on social media. A few days back it was reported that Saif was approached for the sequel of Bunty Aur Bubli 2 and the actor was considering joining the film but as per latest reports Saif has denied to be a part of the film.
Saif has been part of many Yash Raj Film like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum and the films turned out to be superhit and collected good money at the box office. But the actor did not work with them after Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Roadside Romeo which were released in 2008. However, Saif was approached for the sequel and now after saying yes he walked out of the film.
The sequel will be directed by Varun V Sharma. YRF also approached Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan for the part but both of them refused to do the film. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been signed for the male lead and for female lead newcomer Sharvari Wagh has been finalised.
Saif for the cover of @mensxpofficial
📍Söylentilere göre başrolünde Siddhant Chaturvedi’nin bulunduğu Bunty Aur Babli 2 filminde Sharvari Vagh yer alacak. 📍Sharvari Vagh, 2013 yılında Clean & Clear Fresh Face yarışmasında birinci olmuştur aynı zamanda Vicky Kaushal’ın kardeşi Sunny Kaushal’ın da sevgilisi oluyor. ~ Hatice
𝘈𝘢𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘉𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘢𝘳, 𝘒𝘢𝘳𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘓𝘦 𝘙𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘏𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘯𝘢 𝘈𝘢𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘏𝘪 𝘉𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘯𝘦 𝘓𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘕𝘢 𝘡𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘗𝘦 𝘠𝘦𝘩 𝘡𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘗𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘺𝘰 𝘗𝘦 𝘋𝘶𝘣𝘬𝘪𝘺𝘢𝘢 𝘓𝘦 𝘙𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘏𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘯𝘢 𝘜𝘵𝘩𝘬𝘦 𝘒𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘩𝘰 𝘗𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘯𝘦 𝘓𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘕𝘢 𝘒𝘢𝘩𝘪. • • • 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙠𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙛 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙆𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙖 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝, 𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙗𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙠𝙮 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙛 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙀𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙀𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙆𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙖 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝, 𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙗𝙚 𝙞𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙪𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙬𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨. • • • [Song: Chup Chup Ke. From Movie: Bunty Aur Babli.]
The first part- Bunty Aur Babli was released in 2005 and was directed by Shaad Ali. The comedy-drama was a big hit and featured Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The sequel was supposed to go on floor but after Saif walked out of the film, makers are searching for a suitable replacement.