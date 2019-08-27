Taimur Ali Khan's debut is something that the nation is waiting for, but the paparazzi is not ready for it. Salman Khan slams on the debut of celebrity kid Taimur Ali Khan.

Undoubtedly, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most lovable kids among the celebrity kids, but the actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan want their child to live a normal life. Earlier there were rumours that Saif and Kareena are planning to send Taimur in England’s Boarding School so that he can enjoy his childhood with no media pressure. Saif and Taimur shared a special bond and it is not hidden from anybody but he doesn’t want to build pressure on him to follow the legacy of the parents. He is happy what Sara is doing but whatever she is doing is the right age, he doesn’t want Taimur to get into it so early.

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan has been asked about Taimur’s debut in Bollywood. The actor replied that he is very surprised that people know them for 30 years and expecting such a wrong thing from them. They will never put Taimur in front of the camera at such age. The actor added that there is no chance on Earth that it would happen and we are not like that who builds pressure on our child.

He said that people think that there must be a goal in life that whether to get a feature in a film or just got to take part in Bigg Boss but for him, the family values are more important than anything else. He added that his family traditions are different they don’t flaunt their weddings, they don’t flaunt their children in a certain way.

The actor Saif Ali Khan has recently done with the shooting of the film Jawaani Jaaneman in London, the actor is also lined up for his nex film Tanaji alongside Ajay Devgn. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped the shooting of Good News and started working on her other projects.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App