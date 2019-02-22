Recently, Saif Ali Khan revealed in an Interview that the title of his upcoming film is changed. Earlier, the title was kept as Tantrik but now it has changed to Bhoot Police, which is quite interesting. Earlier, to this Ajay Devgn was finalised for the role but now Saif Ali Khan will be seen in his role in the film. Moreover, the genre of the film will itself create a huge buzz around.

Currently, Saif Ali Khan is making news for the change of his upcoming horror comedy movie’s title. Earlier, the name of the movie was kept as Tantrik but now it is changed. Fox Star Studios have recently changed the title of the film and the new title of the film looks more interesting. Saif Ali Khan’s starrer will now be called as Bhoot Police. As per reports, in a small interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed the new yet unique title of the film. Earlier, to this Abhishek Bachchan was finalised to feature in the film in a lead role but soon after Saif Ali Khan replaced him. Talking about the future schedule Baazaar’s actor is currently busy with the shooting of his films Hunter and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The reports also say that Thugs of Hindostan actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was also finalised for the female lead role in the film.

Saif Ali Khan will be sharing screens with Ajay Devgn in the movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which is set to hit the screens on November 22, 2019. The reports also say that Saif Ali Khan will also be seen with Pooja Bedi daughter Alaia Furniturewalla in her debut film Jawani Janeman. The film list of the hardworking actor is not finished yet, Saif will also be seen in a small role in Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s film Dil Bechara. Talking about Fatima Sana, the gorgeous will be next appearing in a romantic film opposite Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu’s directorial project which is not titled yet. The film will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More