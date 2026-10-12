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Home > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan has finally joined Instagram after years away from public social media. His first post features the Pataudi Library, while his only follow so far is wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif Ali Khan Joins Instagram
Saif Ali Khan Joins Instagram

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 22:37 IST

Saif Ali Khan has finally made his Instagram debut, and the actor’s first post is not a glamorous selfie or a family photograph. Instead, the Nawab of Pataudi has introduced himself through a library, a book and a rather witty caption.

If you were waiting for Saif Ali Khan to join Instagram, the wait is finally over. The actor has made his public debut on the platform after years of keeping his distance from social media, and, in true Saif fashion, he has done it without a grand announcement or a carefully choreographed celebrity moment. 

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His first post? A glimpse of the Pataudi Library, with Saif pictured among books. The caption reads, “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover…” And honestly, what better way for the actor to make an entrance than with a little humour and a peek into his world beyond films? 

Saif Ali Khan’s first Instagram post is all things Pataudi

In an age when celebrity Instagram debuts often come with glossy photoshoots, brand associations and family pictures designed to set the internet buzzing, Saif has taken a different route. His first post offers a glimpse of his interest in reading, rather than the usual celebrity introduction.

The choice feels particularly fitting for an actor who has built a career on being a little unpredictable. From the charming rogue in Dil Chahta Hai and the deliciously chaotic Langda Tyagi in Omkara to the suave Ranvijay Singh in Race, Saif has never been an actor who fits neatly into one box. His filmography has moved between romance, comedy, crime and thrillers, making his off-screen personality just as intriguing to fans.

And now, with his Instagram debut, audiences have a new reason to be curious about what the actor might share next.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the only person Saif follows

Here’s the detail that Bollywood fans will particularly enjoy. Saif’s Instagram account currently follows just one person: his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena has followed him back, making the couple’s social media connection one of the first talking points around his debut. 

Of course, anyone who has followed the Pataudi couple over the years knows that Kareena has been the more visible one online. From family holidays and everyday moments with Taimur and Jeh to her signature candid commentary, she has often given fans glimpses of their life together.

Saif, meanwhile, has largely let his films and occasional public appearances do the talking. His decision to follow Kareena first is a small detail, but it is precisely the sort of thing that gets Bollywood fans talking. No elaborate launch, no celebrity-following spree. Just one follow, and it is his wife.

Why Saif Ali Khan stayed away from social media for so long

Saif’s Instagram debut is interesting for another reason: the actor had previously spoken about not being particularly fond of the platform.

In a 2024 interview with Hindustan Times, Saif revealed that he already had a private Instagram account, which he occasionally used to browse content. He admitted that he did not enjoy scrolling for long and often thought about deleting the app. 

He had also explained why he preferred staying away from a public profile, pointing to the expectations around posting regularly and promoting other people’s work. For him, being off social media offered a degree of peace and privacy.

Interestingly, he had not ruled out joining publicly for good. He had spoken about enjoying photography and recording moments, suggesting that sharing those pictures might appeal to him someday. 

Well, that day has arrived. And while it remains to be seen whether Saif will become a regular Instagram poster or continue to keep things low-key, his first post has already given fans a glimpse of what his presence on the platform might look like: personal, understated and unmistakably him.

For now, Bollywood has one more star on Instagram, and fans have one more account to keep an eye on. The real question is whether we will eventually get Saif’s own take on family life, films and the occasional behind-the-scenes moment. Given his track record of witty interviews and delightfully candid observations, that could be worth the follow.

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Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi
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Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi
Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi
Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi
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Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi

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