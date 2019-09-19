Sacred Games 2 star Saif Ali Khan reportedly forgot the way to his ancestral home The Pataudi Palace. Had to ask locals for direction while Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur sat in the car.

Forgetting his way back home, Sacred Games 2 star Saif Ali Khan reportedly forgot directions to his home Pataudi Palace, and to get his way back, the actor had to stop midway and take help of locals to reach home. While he asked the locals for the directions, wide and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali sat in the car waiting. As per reports, they are on their way to Pataudi Palace to celebrate the birthday of Kareena Kapoor on September 21, 2019.

The couple had hired an SUV to take them to the Pataudi Palace but the driver took a wrong turn and hence Saif Ali Khan got out of the car to ask locals about the location of their family home. The actor can be seen dressed in blue kurta pajama, as fans get their pictures clicked with the actor. On the work front, interestingly the couple will be seen sharing the screen space after more than five years in comedy family drama Jawaaani Jaanemen. As per reports, Kareena Kapoor might have a cameo role in Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Netflix original series Sacred Games where he played the role of Police officer Sartaj Singh. He shared the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Gaitonde, Kalki Koelchin, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more actors. Whereas on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with her Television dance show Dance India Dance season 7. The diva on the work front will be next seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar after 10 years and will be playing the role of a cop in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Interestingly, she will also be seen with Aamir Khan in Forrest Gump, the duo have shared screens before in 3 Idiots. Kareena Kapoor Khan who will be turning 39 this year has already signed movies ahead of the year and will be starring in one of the grandest movies of the year titled Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App